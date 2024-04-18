Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Metropolis Healthcare, Bandhan Bank among 10 stocks under F&O ban list on April 18
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 10 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the bourse for April 18.
Indian stock market today: A total of ten stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, April 18, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
