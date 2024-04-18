Indian stock market today: A total of ten stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, April 18, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals), Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 10 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 18.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On April 16, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to slump dragged down by heavy selling in IT stocks amid weak global trends and fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68. During the day, it slumped 714.75 points or 0.97 per cent to a low of 72,685.03.

The NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 22,147.90.

