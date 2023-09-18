Vodafone Idea shares dip, company denies sale to US telecom majors

Vodafone Idea shares dip, company denies sale to US telecom majors1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea has denied reports of US telecom majors in race to acquire the Indian telecom major
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea shares today witnessed sell off pressure during stock market's opening bell today. Vodafone Idea share price today opened with upsiee gap but soon witnessed heavy sell off and hit intraday low of ₹11040 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 2.50 per cent dip against its Friday close of ₹11.70 apiece on NSE. However, the Indian telecom major witnessed some buying at its intraday low and pared some of its early morning losses.
