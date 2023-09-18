comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 10:08:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.3 0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.2 0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 604.8 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.7 0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.6 1.02%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vodafone Idea shares dip, company denies sale to US telecom majors
Back

Vodafone Idea shares dip, company denies sale to US telecom majors

 1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST Asit Manohar

Stock market today: Vodafone Idea has denied reports of US telecom majors in race to acquire the Indian telecom major

Vodafone Idea shares today opened upside and hit new 52-week high of ₹12.50 apiece on NSE, but soon sell off triggerd and the telecom major hit intraday low of ₹11.40 per share, registering 2.50 per cent loss against the Friday close of ₹11.70 apiece.Premium
Vodafone Idea shares today opened upside and hit new 52-week high of 12.50 apiece on NSE, but soon sell off triggerd and the telecom major hit intraday low of 11.40 per share, registering 2.50 per cent loss against the Friday close of 11.70 apiece.

Stock market today: Vodafone Idea shares today witnessed sell off pressure during stock market's opening bell today. Vodafone Idea share price today opened with upsiee gap but soon witnessed heavy sell off and hit intraday low of 11040 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 2.50 per cent dip against its Friday close of 11.70 apiece on NSE. However, the Indian telecom major witnessed some buying at its intraday low and pared some of its early morning losses.

Vodafone Idea news

On weekend, some media reports were doing the round that some US telecom majors — Verizon, Amazon, or Starlink are in race to acquire the Indian telecom company. However, the Indian telecom major denied such reports while sharing its clarigication on the matter with Indian stock market exchanges.

Vodafone Idea Ltd denied any such development citing, "This is in relation to News Item titled "Vodafone Idea to be acquired by a US telecom giant Soon? Verizon, Amazon, or Starlink, in the race", which is doing rounds in electronic and social media. We wish to submit that the said News Item is incorrect. The Company is not in any such discussion with any of the named parties."

On Saturday, Vodafone Idea Ltd had informed exchanges that it has made the payment of 1,701 crore, including interest, to the department of telecom (DoT) with regards to the 2022 spectrum auction instalment.

Vodafone Idea informed Indian exchanges about the payment citing, "We wish to inform that the Company has today, i.e. 16th September, 2023, made the requisite payment of ~ Rs. 1,701 crores (including interest) to the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, towards 2022 Spectrum Auction Instalment, in accordance with the terms of Notice Inviting Applications dated 15th June, 2022."

Vodafone Idea share news

Vodafone Idea share price has been in uptrend for the last six months. The telecom stock has risen from around 6.35 to 12.50 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 85 per cent rise in this time. In last one mohth, Vodafone Idea share has surged from near 7.60 to 12.50 apiece levels, registering near 55 per cent rise in this time. Vodafone Idea shares have logged gains on four straight weeks as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App