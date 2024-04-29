Indian stock market today: Only one stock has been put in the ban list for the trade session on Monday, April 29, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the NSE, the securities are put on ban under the F&O segment when they cross 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). However, the stocks are available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Vodafone Idea is the only stock that is part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 29.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said the NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On April 26, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wilted under selling pressure after a five-day rally as investors pared exposure to banking, financial and consumer durable stocks amid mixed trends in global markets.

Profit-taking also came into play as the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 73,730.16. During the day, it lost 722.79 points or 0.97 per cent to 73,616.65.

The NSE Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 22,419.95.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87, and the NSE Nifty climbed 272.95 points or 1.23 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.83 per cent, and the smallcap index climbed 0.27 per cent.

Among the indices, bankex declined 0.70 per cent, financial services (0.68 per cent), teck (0.26 per cent), auto (0.25 per cent) and telecommunication (0.15 per cent).

Energy, healthcare, services and power were among the gainers.

