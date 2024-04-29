Stock market today: Vodafone Idea stock under F&O ban list on Monday — April 29
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea is the only stock that is part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 29
Indian stock market today: Only one stock has been put in the ban list for the trade session on Monday, April 29, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
