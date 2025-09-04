What does the GST Council meeting outcome mean for the Indian stock market? EXPLAINED

Stock market today: The Government of India (GoI) announced the rationalisation of indirect taxes in India after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement in this regard and said that a new goods and tax regime will come into effect from September 22, 2025, with three GST slabs: 5%, 18%, and 40%. While making this announcement, Sitharmana said that GST reforms would lead to a GST rate drop on 396 items that would help the common man.

According to stock market experts, the outcome of the GST Council meeting would positively impact the Indian stock market. They are expecting a gap-up opening on Thursday as the GST reforms announced yesterday have the potential to act both as an economic catalyst and as a strategic buffer against Trump's tariffs.

Impact on the Indian stock market On how this GST Council meeting outcome may impact the Indian stock market, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet said, “This GST reform holds the potential to act both as an economic catalyst—by simplifying compliance, lowering costs, freeing up blocked working capital, and boosting consumption—and as a strategic buffer against global tariff shocks at a time when India’s exports are under pressure.”

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The recent GST reforms are expected to have a significant impact on the capital market and various industries in India. The proposed two-slab GST structure, with rates of 5% and 18%, aims to simplify the tax system and reduce compliance burdens. Key sectors that are likely to benefit include: Consumer Goods, Electronics, Automobile Sector, Cement Sector, Retail and Consumer Durables.”

Expecting a gap-up opening on Thursday after the outcome of GST Council meeting, Seema Srivastava said, “These changes are expected to stimulate consumption, support manufacturing, and strengthen India's economy. The impact on government revenue and potential challenges in implementation will be crucial to monitor. Overall, the GST reforms are expected to boost economic growth, improve tax compliance, and increase investor confidence in the Indian stock market.”

Can this counter Trump's tariffs on India? Whether this GST Council meeting outcome will be able to counter Trump's tariffs on India, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said,

“While tariffs are eroding India’s export strength, GST 2.0 provides a strong domestic demand stimulus, reorienting the economy towards consumption-led growth. Lower consumer prices across autos, FMCG, housing, and rural goods are expected to spur spending ahead of the festive season, while insurance relief provides additional household support,” Sugandha added.

GST Council meeting update The existing seven-tier system (nil, 0.25%, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) has been streamlined into a three-rate structure effective 22nd September 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri:

• 5% on essentials and mass-consumption items

• 18% as the standard rate for most goods and services

• 40% “sin tax” for luxury items, alcohol, and tobacco