Stock Market Today: What drove the Sensex, Nifty 50 to fresh highs- explained with 5 reasons

Stock Market Today: Sensex breached the coveted 80,000 mark for the first time ever, hitting its all-time high of 80,074.3 during the session. The Nifty 50 also scaled its fresh peak of 24,309.15.

Nishant Kumar
Updated04:02 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Sensex hit its all-time high of 80,074.3 during the session. The Nifty 50 also scaled its fresh peak of 24,309.15.
Stock Market Today: Sensex hit its all-time high of 80,074.3 during the session. The Nifty 50 also scaled its fresh peak of 24,309.15.(Mint)

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - clocked healthy gains on Wednesday, July 3, hitting their fresh record highs during the session and ending their day at fresh closing peaks.

Sensex breached the coveted 80,000 mark for the first time ever, hitting its all-time high of 80,074.3 during the session. The Nifty 50 also scaled its fresh peak of 24,309.15.

Sensex finally closed 545 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 79,986.80, while the Nifty 50 closed 163 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 24,286.50.

As many as 40 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index. 

Shares of Tata Consumer Products (up 3.55 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.39 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.23 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty index. 

On the flip side, shares of TCS (down 1.23 per cent), Titan (down 1.11 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 0.68 per cent) closed as the top losers in the index.

The gain was broad-based as the midcap and smallcap indices also hit their fresh highs.

The BSE Midcap index closed 0.86 per cent higher at 46,802.84 after hitting its fresh record high of 6863.01. The BSE Smallcap index closed with a gain of 0.86 per cent at 53,441.93 after hitting a fresh record high of 53490.12.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 445.6 lakh crore from nearly 442.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over 3 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 330 stocks, including HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Persistent Systems, and Zomato, hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.
(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock Market Today: What drove the Sensex, Nifty 50 to fresh highs- explained with 5 reasons

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:28 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:24 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.85
10:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.6 (8.48%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

230.65
10:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.75 (8.34%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,686.25
10:18 AM | 3 JUL 2024
359.65 (8.31%)

M M T C

85.75
10:20 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.48 (8.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue