Stock market today: What Gift Nifty signals about Dalal Street’s Opening Bell?

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a rebound on Tuesday after severe losses suffered in the previous session. The domestic equity market is likely to open higher, following a recovery in Asian markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of India’s equity benchmarks, is indicating a potential opening in the green for the Indian market, rebounding from the lows of Tuesday.

At 6:55 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 22,653 level, a premium of nearly 390 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.