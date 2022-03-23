Stock market today: What Sensex, Nifty's key levels signal for Wednesday's trade

“The positive sequence like higher highs and lows is intact on the daily chart and Tuesday's swing low of 17,006 levels could now be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. Hence, more upside is likely from here. Nifty bounced back sharply after a small downward correction. The overall chart pattern indicate next upside of around 17,500 in the short term and one may expect further upside targets of around 17,800-18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,200," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.