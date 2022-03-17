Stock market today: What SGX Nifty, other factors indicate for Thursday's trade

“The market ended with a decent gain after a bearish closing in the previous session. However, the recovery has taken the Nifty towards the 200 days moving average. Now, as long as the Nifty remains below 200DMA we may expect choppiness in the market. On the lower end, support is seen at 16600 whereas on the higher end, 17000 is likely to act as resistance on closing basis," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.