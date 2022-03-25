Stock market today: What SGX Nifty, other factors indicate for Friday's trade

“On the domestic side, market is stuck in a range for last 5 days. Nifty is facing strong resistance near 17,300-17,400 levels while 17,000 is proving support for now. On the positive side, FIIs have turned net buyers, while strength in heavyweight counters in sectors like metals, Oil & gas, pharma are supporting the market. On the other hand, follow up buying is missing at higher levels along with global concerns are keeping the upside on check," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.