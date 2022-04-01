Stock market today: What SGX Nifty, other factors indicate for Friday's trade

“Given lot of global developments, we expect market volatility to remain high in the near term. However economic recovery coupled with government focus on Capex and domestic manufacturing would drive overall growth in FY23. We are positive on IT, select BFSI, commodities, retail, real estate, defence and telecom for FY23. Also one can consider FMCG, autos and Cement as contra plays and accumulate them gradually for long term," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.