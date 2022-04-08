Stock market today: What SGX Nifty, other factors indicate for Friday's trade

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Presently, the daily 10 day EMA is offering support 17600 levels and the crucial support is placed around 17450-17500 levels as per the concept of change in polarity. Friday's outcome of RBI's mid quarter policy meet is expected to show fresh direction for the market. However, we expect Nifty to witness upside bounce from the lows of around 17550-17450 levels in the next couple of sessions," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.