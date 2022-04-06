Stock market today: What SGX Nifty, other factors indicate for Wednesday's trade

"Market might consolidate for some time before the key event of RBI’s policy meet due this week which would provide some direction to the market. Banking stocks are likely to remain in lime light on account of this. Q4 results announcement would also kick start with IT companies which would keep the markets volatile. Investors would close track the corporate commentaries given the current global environment," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}