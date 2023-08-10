The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Thursday following weak global cues and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmarks. Gift Nifty was trading at 19,605 as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,693.

The recent correction in the domestic market is largely on the back of weak global cues. However, the index futures data has started to improve as FIIs covered some of their short positions due to which the ‘Long Short Ratio’ has improved marginally from 40% to 45% in the last couple of sessions.

On Wednesday, Nifty remained weak for most of the session but late-hour buying helped the index close 62 points higher at 19,633.

Nifty formed a positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow.

“Technically this pattern indicates a bullish hammer type pattern (not a classical one), but the placement of the pattern is not ideal. The negative chart pattern like lower top and bottoms is still intact, but there is no confirmation of any lower top reversal pattern yet," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty

Nifty experienced a strong resurgence of bullish momentum, resulting in a sharp recovery from its previous lower levels.

“At present, the index is positioned in close proximity to a critical resistance zone at 19,640, which aligns with its 20-day moving average (20DMA). A conclusive break above the 19,700 level, especially on a closing basis, would not only signify a reversal of the recent downtrend but also potentially open the path for further upward movement, with an eye towards the 20,000 mark," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index remains caught in a struggle between the bulls and bears, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming RBI policy.

“A clear and decisive market move is expected only after the policy announcement, as this event could potentially influence the market sentiment significantly. There is a support level evident at 44,500, while a resistance level stands at 45,150. Breaking above or below either of these levels could trigger sustained trending moves in the index," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

