“At present, the index is positioned in close proximity to a critical resistance zone at 19,640, which aligns with its 20-day moving average (20DMA). A conclusive break above the 19,700 level, especially on a closing basis, would not only signify a reversal of the recent downtrend but also potentially open the path for further upward movement, with an eye towards the 20,000 mark," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.