Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 112 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a weak opening for the frontline indices as the Gift Nifty futures were trading 19,558 as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,599.
The Indian equity market is undergoing a healthy consolidation. The benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues.
