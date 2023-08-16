Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 162 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading lower at around 19,389 level as compared to Nifty futures’ Monday’s close of 19,471.
The Indian equity benchmark index Nifty is likely to see a gap-down opening on Wednesday amid weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message