Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 182 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,310 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,384.
The Indian equity indices are likely to open on a weak note following a selloff in Asian and US markets on dampened risk appetite.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message