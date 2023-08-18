“A triangle type pattern is unfolding on Nifty as per daily timeframe chart and the market is currently placed near the lower end of a pattern around 19,300 levels. The attempt of upside recoveries from the intraday lows have been reversed on Thursday. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is active on the daily chart and the market has not shown any decisive upside bounce so far," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.