The Indian equity indices are likely to open flat on Monday amid mixed cues from global peers.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,313 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,316.

The Nifty index remained range bound on Friday and closed lower by 55 points at 19,310. The index took the short term moving average i.e. the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at around 19,250.

Nifty formed a small body candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.

“Technically, this pattern indicates lack of strength in the market to sustain the upside bounce. Negative chart patterns like lower highs and lows are intact and the Nifty is currently on the way down to form a new lower low. We observe a broader triangle type pattern on the daily chart and the market is currently placed at the edge of breaking below the lower support of 19,250 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with range bound action.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty The index has consistently remained below its 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that underscores the prevalence of a bearish trend, said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

On the lower end, support is placed at 19,250. A fall below 19,250, may trigger a correction towards 19,000 and lower. On the higher end, resistance was placed at 19,500, he added.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty fell 40 points to 43,851 on Friday. The index recovered from day's low and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

“The Bank Nifty index is persistently encountering resistance at the 44,000 level, where the call side holds the highest open interest.The lower end of the support is noticeable around 43,600, which aligns with the presence of the 100-day moving average (DMA). If this support level is breached, it could trigger additional selling pressure in the market. A break on either side will lead to trending moves," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

