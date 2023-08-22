Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 222 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,386 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,399.
The Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.
