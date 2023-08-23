The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Wednesday following negative global cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at 19,360 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,389.

On Tuesday, the domestic market ended flat. The Nifty closed the session nearly 3 points higher at 19,396 after trading in a narrow range.

Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow.

“Technically, this market action indicates range bound movement in the market at the highs. This also signal lack of strength in the market to sustain the upside bounce. Negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms continued as per daily chart and Nifty seems to be forming a smaller lower top as of now within a narrow range," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the repeated testing of immediate supports around 19,300-19,250 levels with lack of strength to sustain the highs could eventually result in a downside breakout of the supports.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty

The Nifty index exhibited a distinct lack of movement on August 22, with traders uncertain about the market's upcoming trajectory.

“Notably, there is a noticeable resistance observed at the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the chart's upper spectrum. The prevailing sentiment appears feeble, given that the index is positioned beneath the crucial moving average point. As things stand, the market continues to favor a strategy of selling into rallies, maintaining this stance as long as it remains below the 19,500 mark," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index ended the volatile session down 9 points at 43,993, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

“Bank Nifty displayed continued weakness after an initially positive opening. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into a bearish crossover pattern. On the downside, there's a possibility of a decline towards the 43,800 mark; breaching this level could lead to a further drop towards 43,500," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Conversely, the upper end is met with resistance around 44,200, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.