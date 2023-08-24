Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 242 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,515 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,432.
The Indian equity indices are likely to open in the green on Thursday following positive global cues.
