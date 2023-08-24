The Indian equity indices are likely to open in the green on Thursday following positive global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,515 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,432.

On Wednesday, Nifty saw buying at the day's low and the upside continued with range bound action. The index ended 47 points higher at 19,444. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty formed a small body of positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow.

“Technically, this pattern signals a formation of doji or high wave type candle pattern at the highs, but not a classical one. Nifty is currently placed at the crucial resistance of down sloping trend line around 19,450-19,500 levels and is struggling to break decisively above the hurdle. At the same time, the market is not willing to show any reasonable weakness from near the resistance," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Shetti believes that market action suggests chances of one more attempt of an upside breakout around 19,500 levels in the short term and any failure to sustain the anticipated upside breakout could open selling pressure from the highs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty The Nifty traded within the broader range of 19,300 and 19,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On the daily timeframe, the headline Nifty index has been fluctuating between the boundaries set by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 19,471 and the 50-day EMA at 19,281. Looking ahead, the Nifty is likely to maintain this range bound movement as long as it remains within these established thresholds," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

He expects a significant breakthrough above the 19,500 mark could potentially trigger a rally towards higher levels.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty saw a decent rally on Wednesday, rising 486 points or 1.10% to 44,479. The index out of the 43,700-44,100 range and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale.

“The Bank Nifty index exhibited a powerful bullish resurgence, effectively overpowering the bearish sentiment. Notably, buying activity was observed in both private and public sector banks, showcasing strong confidence. The critical resistance at 44,200 was convincingly breached, supported by substantial trading volumes, leading to an extension of the upward movement towards 44,500.The overall market sentiment remains bullish, with the index poised for further gains," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Moreover, as long as the index sustains above the level of 44,200, the trajectory is likely to continue upwards, potentially targeting the 45,000 level, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On the downside, a crucial support is situated at 44,000, where significant put writing was evident on both the weekly and monthly expiries. This support level could act as a buffer against downward movements," said Shah.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}