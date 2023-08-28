Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 282 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:39 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,275 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,223.60.
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher Monday amid positive global cues.
