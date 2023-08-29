Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 292 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,333 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,314.55.
The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open with gains in Tuesday following favourable cues from global peers.
