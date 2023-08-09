Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 92 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart that has almost engulfed the previous small positive candle of Monday, indicating a range bound action in the market with weak bias.
The Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a tepid note Wednesday following weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message