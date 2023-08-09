“Nifty is currently placed at the immediate resistance of the down sloping trend line around 19,650 - 19,700 levels. The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart and current chart pattern indicates a possibility of a new lower top of the sequence. But, we need confirmation of a lower top reversal pattern for bearish impact on the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.