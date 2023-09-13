Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on September 132 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:52 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 20,073 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,037.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with a positive bias tracking mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message