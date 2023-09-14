Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on September 142 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading higher at 20,183 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,129.
The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Thursday led by positive global cues as the Asian markets traded higher while US stocks ended mixed overnight.
