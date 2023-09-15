Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on September 152 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:58 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading higher at around 20,235 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,187.
The Indian stock market indices are likely to open on a positive note Friday following strong cues from global peers. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market closed in the green overnight.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started