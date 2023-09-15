The Indian stock market indices are likely to open on a positive note Friday following strong cues from global peers. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market closed in the green overnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading higher at around 20,235 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,187.

On Thursday, the Indian equity indices witnessed minor gains with the benchmark Nifty closing above 20,100-mark.

The Sensex gained 52.01 points to close at 67,519.00, while the Nifty settled 33.10 points higher at 20,103.10.

Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow.

"Technically, this market action hints at a formation of spinning top type candle pattern at the new highs. However, having placed this candle pattern within a narrow range of 20,150-19,950 levels, the chances of further consolidation movement is likely in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty After moving into new all time highs above 19,990 levels, the market seems to have struggled to move decisively into new all time highs over the last few sessions.

“Hence, any decline from here could drag Nifty towards the immediate support of around 19,950 levels. A decisive upmove above 20200 levels is expected to pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 20450 levels," Shetti said.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities believes the “buy on dips" strategy is expected to be the preferred approach until Nifty falls below 19,900 decisively.

"On the upside, call writers at 20,100 are likely to defend the index against further upward movement. A sustained trade above 20,100 could potentially trigger a significant rally in the short term," he said.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index remained range-bound and gained 91 points to close at 46,001.

"Bank Nifty remained range-bound throughout the day as the index failed to deliver a decisive breakout above 46,000. The index continues to be a "buy on dips" as long as it stays above 45,500. Nevertheless, a sustained rally could materialize if Bank Nifty decisively breaches the 46,000 mark," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.