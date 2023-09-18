Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on September 182 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:50 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 20,190 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ Friday close of 20,240.
The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weak global cues.
