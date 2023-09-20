Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on September 202 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:53 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading lower at around 20,080 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ Monday’s close of 20,170.
The Indian stock market indices are likely to open lower Wednesday following weak global cues ahead of the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message