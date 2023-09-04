The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Monday amid mixed signals from global markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,553 level as compared to the Nifty futures' Friday close of 19,519.50.

The indices started the month of September on a positive note with the Sensex rallying 0.86% and the Nifty surging 0.94% on September 1, Friday.

Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that has engulfed the negative candle of previous session.

“Technically, this action signals a bullish engulfing pattern, but not a classical one. After showing a false downside breakout of 19,250 levels on Thursday, the market seems to have reversed sharply on the upside," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

On the weekly chart, Nifty formed a reasonable bull candle with minor lower shadow. The reversal on the upside has occurred on the weekly chart post five weeks of gradual declines.

“The formation of a bullish pattern like the inverted hammer of last week seems to have confirmed this week with sizable upside bounce in the market. The short term trend of Nifty has turned up and one may expect further upside in the short term," Shetti added.

Here's what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty Nifty moved above the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) after several days suggesting the potential for a bullish reversal.

“The index has broken out of a falling channel, further indicating increasing bullish sentiment. Looking at the higher end of the spectrum, there is now a resistance level at 19,530 points. If the Nifty manages to breach this resistance, it could signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the lower end, there is strong support at 19,340 points," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index gained 447 points to close at 44,436 on Friday, forming a bullish candlestick on the daily charts.

“Bulls have regained strength and successfully defended the crucial support zone of 44,000-43,800. This area also witnesses fresh put writing, indicating strong support. The next immediate hurdle for the index is positioned at 44,500. A successful breakout above this level is likely to trigger a fresh upward movement," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

The overall sentiment and undertone in the Bank Nifty Index remain bullish, as long as the mentioned support levels of 44,000-43,800 are held on a closing basis, Shah added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.