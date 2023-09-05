The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Tuesday following weak global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,593 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,614.

The equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended higher for a second consecutive day on Monday lifted by positive global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty index continued with follow-through upside and closed the day higher by 94 points at 19,529.

Nifty formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow.

“Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a doji type candle pattern, but not a classical one. Having formed such a pattern after one session of rise, one may expect less impact on the negative side for the market for the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He believes Nifty is currently in an attempt of showing an upside breakout of the down sloping trend line around 19,500 levels.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Nifty continues to stay in the bullish territory as the index has maintained its position above the channel breakout level.

“The trend is expected to stay positive as long as it remains above 19,525. On the upside, the index could potentially extend its gains towards 19,750. Conversely, if it falls below 19,400, we may witness a period of consolidation," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index also continued its upward journey and closed 142 points higher at 44,578.

“The Bank Nifty index remains under bullish momentum, finding support within the 44,300 - 44,200 zone, which serves as a safety net for the bulls. The immediate obstacle on the upside is situated at the 44,600 - 44,650 zone. A successful breach above this resistance level would pave the way for further upward movement, potentially targeting the 45,000 level, where a substantial amount of open interest exists on the call side, making it a key area to watch," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.