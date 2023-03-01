Stock market: Why are Nifty, Sensex up today after 8 days of decline
- Analysts, however, cautioned that Wednesday's moves were likely temporary
Stock indices in India advanced in Wednesday's early trade after their eighth consecutive day of decline. The S&P BSE Sensex edged 0.60 per cent higher to 59,316.12, while the Nifty 50 index advanced 0.64 per cent to 17,415.15 as of 10:55 am.
