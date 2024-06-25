Stock market today: Why did Indian stock market reach its fresh all-time highs today? Explained
Nifty 50 hit its fresh all-time high of 23,754.15, while the Sensex scaled its fresh peak of 78,164.71 during the session on Tuesday, June 25.
Stock market today: Defying weak global cues, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, June 25, even as the mid-and small-cap segments faltered.
