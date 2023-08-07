Stock market today: Why industrial alcohol stocks are skyrocketing today — explained2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Stock market today: Industrial alcohol maker stocks surge due to government's announcement on ethanol blending price hike, say experts
Stock market today: Industrial alcohol maker company's shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Praj Industries share price added around one per cent during morning session whereas Global Spirits shares surged over 7 per cent. BCL Industires share price also witnessed heavy buying during morning deals and added over 5 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started