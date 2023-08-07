What's is fueling industrial alcohol stocks?

On why industrial alcohol maker companies are skyrocketing today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approvalfor a hike in the cost of ethanol procured by the public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) from distilleries. After this nod, price of ethanol from C-heavy molasses have gone up from ₹46.66 to ₹49.41 per litre. The price of ethanol from B-heavy molasses has been hiked from ₹59.08 per litre to Rs60.73 per litre as well. This hike is going to benefit industrial alcohol maker companies like BCL Industries, Global Spirits and Praj Industries. as such companies are limited on Dalal Street, these stocks have surged voer 5 per cent during early morning deals."