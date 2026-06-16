Stock market today: Why is Nifty 50 finding it tough to break above 24,000?

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their gains for the third consecutive trading session on Tuesday, supported by improving global risk sentiment following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal and a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

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The benchmark Nifty 50 has rallied over 800 points, or 3.5%, in the last three sessions and is currently trading near the 23,950 mark. The uptrend has been driven by broad-based buying across sectors, while investors await the formal signing of the final agreement aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf region.

Despite the recent gains, the Nifty 50 has struggled to decisively breach the crucial 24,000 level. The index touched an intraday high of 24,011.40 on June 15, but witnessed profit booking at higher levels and eventually closed the session 0.98% higher.

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On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 climbed to an intraday high of 23,977.80, rising over 0.5% from its previous close. The Bank Nifty index also advanced to a high of 57,399.70 before witnessing some profit booking.

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Why is Nifty 50 struggling surpass 24,000? Nifty 50 index has failed to decisively cross the 24,000 mark with heavy call writing seen at this strike price for today’s weekly expiry.

In the derivatives segment, meaningful call writing is witnessed across 24,000 and 24,100 strikes, while on the put side, a substantial open interest is seen at 23,900, followed by 23,800 strikes, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“The zone of 23,790 - 23,810 will act as a crucial support for the Nifty 50 index, while the resistance lies in the zone of 24,040 - 24,060. On the downside, if the index slips below the level of 23,790, then the next support is placed in the zone of 23,560 - 23,600,” said Shah.

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In the event of a surge above 24,060, he expects the Nifty 50 index to experience an extension of the rally towards 24,260.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said that the Nifty 50 continues to trade above its 20-Day EMA and has broken out of the falling channel pattern, indicating that the broader recovery structure remains intact.

“Immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed at 23,700 – 23,750, while resistance is seen at 24,000 – 24,050. A sustained move above 24,050 could strengthen the ongoing recovery and attract fresh buying interest,” said Bagadia.

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct also highlighted that despite the strong momentum, the Nifty 50 index faced resistance near the psychologically important 24,000 mark, indicating that traders remain cautious ahead of the weekly expiry.

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“Technically, 24,000 - 24,050 remains the immediate hurdle for the Nifty 50. A decisive close above this zone could trigger fresh momentum towards 24,200 - 24,350. On the downside, 23,800 is the first line of support, followed by 23,700,” said Palviya.

With supportive global cues, softer crude prices and resilient domestic liquidity, he believes the near-term bias remains cautiously positive. However, he expects stock-specific and range-bound action around the weekly expiry until the Nifty 50 index delivers a convincing breakout above the 24,000 zone.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.