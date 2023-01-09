Stock market today: Why IT stocks are rising ahead of TCS Q3 results?

Speaking on the reason for rise in IT stocks ahead of TCS Q3 results, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "The Dalal Street has already discounted after subdued to negative preview ahead of the beginning of results season. Now, ahead of TCS Q3 results, market is expecting sideways to positive guidance from TCS that may impact gross margin ratio of IT shares positively. If this happens, we can expect the same getting repeated by other IT giants like Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, TechM, etc. So, much will depend upon the kind of guidance TCS presents after the announcement of its Q3 results."