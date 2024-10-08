Stock Market Today: Why midcap and smallcap indices surged over 2% each

Broader markets outperformed Indian benchmarks on Tuesday with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices gaining over 2 percent each. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty rose around a percent in today's deals.

The rise in midcaps and smallcaps comes on the back of overall positive market sentiment and value buying after the markets suffered losses for 6 straight sessions between September 27-October 7. Moreover, hopes of a rate cut in the RBI monetary policy review due tomorrow also aided the sentiment.

The Nifty Midcap100 index rose 2.16 percent to settle at 58,535.90 while the Nifty Smallcap100 index advanced 2.05 percent to end at 18,617.65. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty closed today's session 0.88 percent higher at 25,013.15. Sensex also added 0.72 percent to settle at 81,634.81.

“The oversold condition played its part well and after a knee-jerk reaction in the opening trade, one-way up-move was seen throughout the day to settle the trade at 25,013.15 with gains of 217.40 points. Except for Metal, all the other sectors ended the session in green with Media and Auto being the top performers. With a piercing candlestick pattern, Mid and Smallcapsgained over 2% each and outperformed the Frontline Index. Nifty50 ended the streak of bearish candles and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart known as Bullish Harami with a hidden bullish divergence in the RSI which indicates a potential reversal of a bearish trend. A firm move above 25,140 will confirm the trend reversal while on the downside, 24,950 will serve as immediate support,” said Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares.

Stocks On the Nifty Midcap 100 index, Paytm was the top gainer, rallying over 15 percent followed by BSE, HUDCO, RVNL, Dixon Tech, IREDA, Balkrishna Industries, IRB, Solar Industries, and Indian Hotels, up between 5-11 percent each. Only 13 stocks in the index were in the red during the day with NMDC as the top loser, down almost 4 percent, Poonawalla Fincorp, SAIL, Phoenix Mills, IGL, APL Apollo Tubes, and Policy Bazaar also declined between 1-2 percent each.

Meanwhile, on the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, Triveni Turbine was the top gainer, surging over 10 percent followed by GRSE and HFCL, up over 9 percent and 8 percent respectively. Kaynes Tech, CAMS, IndiaMart, Data Patterns, OLA electric, IRCON, Tejas Net, and Swan Energy also added over 6 percent each in today's deals. 12 stocks in the smallcap index were also in the red with Brigade Enterprises down the most, around 3 percent. NALCO, GoDigit, Blue star, and Sonata Software also lost over a percent each.

Fundamental View Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, noted that after six consecutive days of decline, the markets bounced back, gaining nearly 1 percent. Nifty started flat but gradually rose throughout the day, driven by a recovery in select heavyweight stocks, and closed near the day's high. Sectors such as auto, energy, and pharma led the gains, while broader indices also recovered, advancing over 2 percent each.

Mishra cautioned that although the recovery in key heavyweights could push Nifty further upward, maintaining this momentum may be difficult. He identified an immediate resistance zone for Nifty between 25,150 and 25,300, with a significant hurdle at 25,500. He advised traders to consider using this recovery to reduce positions and be selective with long trades, favoring IT and pharma stocks for their resilience while recommending careful stock selection in other sectors.

Global Markets Most Asian markets declined today, with the exception of Chinese stocks, which surged after returning from the Golden Week holiday, boosted by recent stimulus measures from Beijing. However, this positive momentum did not extend to other Asian markets, as Hong Kong retreated after its recent gains.

In the US, Wall Street's major indexes fell around 1 percent overnight, impacted by rising oil prices and higher Treasury yields. Market sentiment was further weighed down by concerns about the potential impact of the Middle East conflict on oil prices.

Investors are now awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes on October 9, looking for clues on future rate-cut strategies. Additionally, the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) data on October 10 will be a key factor in shaping the Fed's monetary policy.