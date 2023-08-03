Why Sensex crashed 1400 points in two days — explained

Stock market today: Key benchmark indices extended sell of for second stright session on Thursday as global market cues continue to remain weak after Fitch downgrading US credit rating. Sensex today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of 65,069 levels, logging near 1400 points in the last two trade sessions. Nifty 50 index and Bank Nifty index too remained under sell off pressure and went on to lose their immediate support placed after the closure of Wednesday deals. Nifty today breached its support placed at 19,400 and made intraday low of 19,296 while Bank Nifty index broke down its support placed at 44,500 and touched intraday low of 44,279 levels. In broad markets, small-cap and mid-cap indices have lost to the tune of over 0.30 per cent and around one and half hour of trade session is still left on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}