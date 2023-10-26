Stock market today: Why Sensex crashed over 3,300 points in six days — explained
Indian stock market has been on a downward spiral due to uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict, rising US Treasury yields and the US dollar, believe experts
Indian stock market today extended its losses for the sixth straight session on Thursday. The benchmark BSE Sensex began the day at 63,774 and swiftly touched an intraday low of 63,119 shortly after the opening bell. In the past six days, the 30-stock index has seen a decline from 66,428 to 63,119, amounting to a loss of over 3,300 points.
