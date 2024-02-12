Stock market today: Why small-cap index today crashed over 1000 points — explained with 5 reasons
Stock market today: Fall in the small-cap index today can be attributed to profit-booking after strong performance, overvaluation compared to larger counterparts, Middle East crisis, less liquidity, and sell-off in PSU, banking, railway, and defense stocks, say experts
Stock market today: After a strong rebound on Friday's session, Indian stock market once again slipped into the red territory during Monday deals. All major indices are trading red but small-cap and mid-cap indices lost more than the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index received maximum beating as the index lost over 1000 points during the intraday trade. The small-cap index today opened lower and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹44,476 which is around 1175 points lower from its Friday close of 45,650 mark.
