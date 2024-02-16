Stock market today: Why SpiceJet share price shot up 13% today — explained
Stock market today: SpiceJet share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹71.90 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Amid the bull trend in the Indian stock market, SpiceJet shares witnessed strong buying interest during Friday deals. SpiceJet share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹71.90 apiece, logging around 13 percent intraday rise against its Thursday close of ₹63.63 apiece on NSE. While climbing to the intraday high, the aviation company's stock came close to its existing 52-week high of ₹77.50 that it had achieved on 5th February 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started