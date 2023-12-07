Stock market today: Why sugar stocks are nosediving — explained
Sugar stocks are under pressure due speculations of rate cut in ethanol prices on lowering crude oil prices, say stock experts
Stock market today: Sugar stocks are under pressure since early morning deals on Thursday. During opening bell today in Indian stock market today, sugar major Balrampur Chini share price witnessed near 6 per cent declie, Dwarikesh Sugar share price went down 4.50 per cent, Sakthi Sugars shares dipped around 4 per cent, Mawana Sugar stock price dashed ariound 3 per cent while Ugar Sugar crashed to the tune of 6 per cent. Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd crashed over 6 per cent during morning session on Thursday.
