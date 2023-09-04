Why Yes Bank shares are skyrocketing for last two sessions — explained

Why Yes Bank shares are skyrocketing for last two sessions — explained2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Yes Bank shares are rising on news buzz about private banks asset restructuring arm and media mogul Subhash Chandra ending the two year old outstanding debt tussle
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares extended its Friday rally for yet another session on Monday morning deals and hit intraday high of ₹18.60 apiece on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. After climbing to intraday high of ₹18.60 per share levels, Yes Bank share price has gained to the tune of 11 per cent in two straight sessions. Yes Bank shares had ended at ₹16.80 levels on Thursday.
