Stock market today: What Sensex, Nifty's key levels signal for Tuesday's trade

"Nifty has given breakout from a falling channel on the daily timeframe suggesting a rise of bullishness. In addition, the benchmark index has moved above the previous swing high which is again a bullish set-up. The trend may remain positive as long as it sustains above the said channel. On the lower end, support is visible at 16,650 whereas on the higher end resistance is pegged at 17,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.